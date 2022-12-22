Haven of books

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Get to the Hyderabad Book Fair quickly. Don’t wait till anyone else takes away this entire stack of the first edition of Nehru’s Discovery of India or the hardbound Harry Potter series at a price that is at least five times low compared to what we see online. If you are a collector or are just planning to deck up space with vintage bookshelves, go to NTR stadium on the first day to steal the most beautiful hardbound, leatherbound and clothbound copies.

When CE arrived at NTR stadium, the booksellers were already sorting books by categories and placing the popular books in the first row. “We have already sorted books based on popularity in place, but there is something for everyone. We even have a steal deal, any book at `50 and trust me, we have some good collection there as well,” said A Maheshwar, a bookseller who has a stalled his store ‘book point’ with at least one lakh books. He says, antique books are a real bargain and sells them at a hefty ransom back home. “If one knows how to look, they can find some good rare books in the cheaper stack section.”

“The stall looks small, but there are books everywhere. We hide cartons under the display table and replace the collection soon as one gets sold out,” another stall owner Javeed, who procures books from USA and UK, that arrive every month in a shipping container, and also stalls at Sunday Book Market at Abids.

On Wednesday, while Maheshwar and his teams were pre-prepped and early to the stage, most other stall owners were unloading heavy cartons of books off trucks. There are at least 200 stalls in the stadium, of which 70-80 are for books available in English, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages. In all genres and for everyone.

Other than that, some authors would have their own stalls set up. Besides, Writers’ Hall, a literary organisation, would also arrange their own books so that they could sit and converse with the readers while the event was going on. Also, old books can be donated in a box; the local public libraries and schools will receive them.

