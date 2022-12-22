ISB students get 1,578 job offers from 222 firms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, it is raining jobs in the Indian School of Business (ISB). In the recent campus placement drive, as many as 222 companies made 1,578 job offers to the students of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023.

More than 14% of the overall offers came from companies which provide leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year, approximately 30 companies have approached ISB for the first time for recruitment.Around 40 per cent of these job offers were made to women students, who form 36 per cent of total students at the ISB.

