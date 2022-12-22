Home Cities Hyderabad

NIMS doctors perform four kidney transplants in 24 hours

The surgeries were performed by the Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation.

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Providing a new lease of life to patients suffering from end-stage organ failure, a team of doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) here successfully performed four kidney transplant surgeries within a span of 24 hours.

One among these was a live one, transplanted from husband to wife, and other three were cadaver where the organs were retrieved from brain-dead people.Each of these surgeries which cost around Rs 15 - Rs 20 lakh in private hospitals were done free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme of the State government.

Khallel Ahmed from Mahbubnagar, Swarthika from Karimnagar and Santhosh from Hyderabad who were on hemodialysis for the last five years, received new kidneys. Whereas, live transplant was performed on K Venkata Laxmi, resident of Hyderabad who had been on a hemodialysis for the last two years.

The surgeries were performed by the Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation. A team of 15 doctors, headed by Prof Dr Ram Reddy and Prof Dr Rahul Devraj conducted the first cadaver surgery on Monday night. The live transplant was performed on Tuesday morning followed by two cadaver surgeries in the evening and night.

