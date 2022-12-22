Home Cities Hyderabad

Ravinder Singh assumes charge as chairman of Civil Supplies

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder said he will uphold the trust and faith reposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in him.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sardar Ravinder Singh on Wednesday assumed charge as chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited here in the presence of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and representatives of Prabandhak Committees of various Gurudwaras.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder said he will uphold the trust and faith reposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in him. He said he has domain knowledge of the functioning of the Civil Supplies department. He said, “As KCR ji has given a slogan of Aab Ki Bar Kisan Ki Sarkar, the Civil Supplies department will also work in the interest of farmers.”Vinod Kumar said the production of paddy has increased in the State due to free electricity and improved irrigation facilities.

