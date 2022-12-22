‘Stand-up is empowering’

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has been hosting stand-up shows every weekend, be it by local talent or ace comedians from across India making a pit stop in the city. For Rahul Dua’s solo show Oh Hello! too it stands true. “I love Hyderabad, people are cool and enthusiastic. I had come to Hyderabad in the early 2020s with Oh Hello! itself. We performed at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. This time we are making it one of the biggest shows of the tour at Shilpakala Vedika on December 23.

I want it to be housefull,” says Rahul. When asked what brings him to the city again with the same show, he says, “We had planned the show from 2019 but then Covid-19 came and everything got stuck. This time the set will have fresh and crisp content too along with 60 per cent of the old set. There’s a reason why the show is called Oh Hello! The audience will be surprised for sure. The show is all about me, middle class parents, living alone during the pandemic and my life before comedy. I want it to be a full on theatrical performance — observational comedy, audience interaction, topical humour and act outs — all in one.”

And the fun begins...

As one of the best performers on Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan Season 1, Rahul Dua’s comic timing is impeccable. But his tryst with comedy was accidental. “I was a stereotypical kid. I did engineering, then MBA, and worked at a bank. But I think my foray into comedy full time was due to my innate hatred towards my job. I worked for 15 months at the bank and knew that it wouldn’t work out. So, I took a break to figure things out. One fine day when I had gone to watch a stand-up show with friends, it stuck with me. I went back to watch them every weekend. That is when I realised that comedy is something I can do.

After that I did a few open mics too and from that my journey started in comedy,” shares Rahul. According to the comedian, his journey till date has been an exhilarating one. “I am grateful everyday and I love the craft. I believe stand-up is very empowering. You have the mic, you can speak in front of a crowd who is waiting patiently to hear what you have to say. My life turned for the good after I became the runner’s up in the Comicstaan Season 1. Next I got the opportunity to do Comedy Premium League and Amazon Funnies. I am at present looking forward to Shark Tank India season 2,” he shares. Rahul got the hosting job after a few rounds of auditions. “I am keeping my fingers crossed. I hope people love my new role. I want to do new things too apart from stand-ups like acting and hosting. I would love to host something like IIFA,” says Rahul.

One for the soul

For Rahul, it is not only about his comic timing. He loves to travel too. He believes it to be an enriching experience. “Travelling helps one to know about so many things, meeting new people. It helps one to understand how one will react to different circumstances — be it good or bad — and get the power to deal with it. For my India Tour too, I have incorporated travelling as an integral part. I am travelling to different cities to perform in my own traveller bus which has been modified as a 1 bhk. Even in Hyderabad too I will be taking the bus to famous places like Charminar or Nagarjuna Dam and eat biryani and haleem.

I am planning to showcase these trips as a travel cum comedy vlog on my YouTube channel next year,” explains Rahul. On a concluding note, the comedian points out that people only see the front of a comic —he is performing, getting famous, tickets are sold out and earning a lot of money. But no one actually sees what goes behind the entire show, the hard work and effort. “If one wants to be a stand-up comic, they should be ready to do hard work. If the jokes fall flat at first, work on it to do better the next time. Don’t stop, just keep working hard until you succeed,” he concludes.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has been hosting stand-up shows every weekend, be it by local talent or ace comedians from across India making a pit stop in the city. For Rahul Dua’s solo show Oh Hello! too it stands true. “I love Hyderabad, people are cool and enthusiastic. I had come to Hyderabad in the early 2020s with Oh Hello! itself. We performed at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. This time we are making it one of the biggest shows of the tour at Shilpakala Vedika on December 23. I want it to be housefull,” says Rahul. When asked what brings him to the city again with the same show, he says, “We had planned the show from 2019 but then Covid-19 came and everything got stuck. This time the set will have fresh and crisp content too along with 60 per cent of the old set. There’s a reason why the show is called Oh Hello! The audience will be surprised for sure. The show is all about me, middle class parents, living alone during the pandemic and my life before comedy. I want it to be a full on theatrical performance — observational comedy, audience interaction, topical humour and act outs — all in one.” And the fun begins... As one of the best performers on Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan Season 1, Rahul Dua’s comic timing is impeccable. But his tryst with comedy was accidental. “I was a stereotypical kid. I did engineering, then MBA, and worked at a bank. But I think my foray into comedy full time was due to my innate hatred towards my job. I worked for 15 months at the bank and knew that it wouldn’t work out. So, I took a break to figure things out. One fine day when I had gone to watch a stand-up show with friends, it stuck with me. I went back to watch them every weekend. That is when I realised that comedy is something I can do. After that I did a few open mics too and from that my journey started in comedy,” shares Rahul. According to the comedian, his journey till date has been an exhilarating one. “I am grateful everyday and I love the craft. I believe stand-up is very empowering. You have the mic, you can speak in front of a crowd who is waiting patiently to hear what you have to say. My life turned for the good after I became the runner’s up in the Comicstaan Season 1. Next I got the opportunity to do Comedy Premium League and Amazon Funnies. I am at present looking forward to Shark Tank India season 2,” he shares. Rahul got the hosting job after a few rounds of auditions. “I am keeping my fingers crossed. I hope people love my new role. I want to do new things too apart from stand-ups like acting and hosting. I would love to host something like IIFA,” says Rahul. One for the soul For Rahul, it is not only about his comic timing. He loves to travel too. He believes it to be an enriching experience. “Travelling helps one to know about so many things, meeting new people. It helps one to understand how one will react to different circumstances — be it good or bad — and get the power to deal with it. For my India Tour too, I have incorporated travelling as an integral part. I am travelling to different cities to perform in my own traveller bus which has been modified as a 1 bhk. Even in Hyderabad too I will be taking the bus to famous places like Charminar or Nagarjuna Dam and eat biryani and haleem. I am planning to showcase these trips as a travel cum comedy vlog on my YouTube channel next year,” explains Rahul. On a concluding note, the comedian points out that people only see the front of a comic —he is performing, getting famous, tickets are sold out and earning a lot of money. But no one actually sees what goes behind the entire show, the hard work and effort. “If one wants to be a stand-up comic, they should be ready to do hard work. If the jokes fall flat at first, work on it to do better the next time. Don’t stop, just keep working hard until you succeed,” he concludes.