Thriller tales

Each book takes two to three years to research.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:30 AM

By Reshmi Chakravorty
HYDERABAD: The recently released book The Khandavprastha Conspiracy by author Christopher C. Doyle is the third book in The Mahabharata Quest series. The book creates intrigue by combining science with history and a secret from the Mahabharata. CE speaks to the author to find out more

Author Christopher C. Doyle, known for transporting his readers into a fascinating world where ancient secrets buried in legends blend with science and history to create a gripping story, recently released the third book The Khandavprastha Conspiracy in the The Mahabharata Quest series by Westland Publications. His electrifying new thriller combines cutting-edge scientific research with history and a secret from the Mahabharata to create a page-turner that you will not want to put down.

His debut novel, The Mahabharata Secret, featured among the top 10 books of 2013 and was nominated for the Raymond Crossword Book Award, 2014. He followed it up with the bestselling The Mahabharata Quest series, featuring The Alexander Secret and The Secret of the Druids, and the best-selling The Pataala Prophecy series, featuring Son of Bhrigu and The Mists of Brahma, all of which have won rave reviews from readers. CE chats with the author about his unique approach, busting the myth of the Khandavaprastha Conspiracy and more.

What was the inspiration behind penning this book?
In 2015, I came across some fascinating  scientific research which gave me the idea of a microbe that cannot be detected by our immune systems as well as any scientific test. I then got the inspiration of connecting this “invisible” microbe to the story of the Khandavaprastha forest fire in the Mahabharata, which would explain an ancient mystery: why were all the creatures (except seven of them) living in Khandavaprastha killed  by Lord Krishna and Arjun? That was how the plot of this book was inspired. Since your work is heavily inspired by ancient texts and verses, there must be an extensive amount of research involved. Tell us.

Each book takes two to three years to research. The list of references I researched for The Khandavaprastha Conspiracy runs to 300 references. I research the ancient texts, the science that I use in my books (since it is real science and not science fiction) and history, to ensure accuracy of the facts that I use in my stories. And my scientific theories are validated by scientific experts to ensure accuracy.

What can a reader expect from the latest release?
A spine-tingling, electrifying thriller that combines the latest scientific research, with history and a mystery from the Mahabharata, with an adventure.

Mythological fiction has gained immense popularity over the past few years in India. What sets your writing different from other authors who dabble in this genre?
To begin with, my books are not really mythological fiction. In fact, they cannot really be put into a known genre. I feel the genre I write in is unique. My readers tell me that what sets my books apart from other authors is the depth of scientific research and the use of real science in the books to explain mysteries from the Mahabharata. There is a complete scientific theory, based on facts, not speculation, that forms the basis for every story, and which is used to connect real science to the Mahabharata. I feel that this makes my stories more credible and plausible.

Apart from writing, what other interests do you have?
I love reading, swimming and travelling.

What next?
Hopefully, the third book of The Pataala Prophecy series. And I have some other projects in mind which I will announce once plans are concrete.

