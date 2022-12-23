Azad Engineering to set up MHI’s manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Azad Engineering is set to build an exclusive manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) with an investment of $20 million near Medchal. Rakesh Chopdar, Managing Director of Azad Engineering Pvt Ltd, laid the foundation stone for the 11,800 sq.mts facility in Tuniki Bollaram on Wednesday. Highly critical and complex parts will be manufactured at this new facility. Azad and Mitsubishi’s journey started about a decade ago with a few machines, progressed to an exclusive bay in their current manufacturing unit, and has now entered a new dimension with the forthcoming manufacturing facility being set up exclusively for MHI.
