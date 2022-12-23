Home Cities Hyderabad

Begumpet nala development works will be completed by coming Feb: Talasani

The minister instructed officials to expedite the work and ensure that illegal constructions and encroachments along the nala be removed immediately.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspects Begumpet nala works in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that the Begumpet nala development work would be completed by February 2023.Srinivas Yadav, along with GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and officials of various departments inspected the nala developmental works. The minister instructed officials to expedite the work and ensure that illegal constructions and encroachments along the nala be removed immediately.He also directed the officials concerned to remove the accumulated silt from the nala.

Due to nala encroachments and lack of proper maintenance, many localities are getting inundated whenever it rains heavily, causing untold hardships to the people, the minister pointed out. He said that while previous governments did not care about the problems faced by the people due to inundation, the BRS government has taken steps to find a permanent solution to the problem. As a special initiative, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has taken up the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) at an estimated cost of Rs 958 crore, Srinivas Yadav said.

He said that many nala development works are going on in the city under SNDP. As part of this, Begumpet nala development work had been taken up at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Work like construction of retaining walls and removal of silt was being carried out at all required places on both sides of the nala. Srinivas Yadav explained that after the completion of the development works, drainage, water pipelines and road laying works will be taken up in the colonies adjacent to the nala.

He also inspected Gayatrinagar nala in Ameerpet division, following complaints by the locals that illegal structures are coming up along the nala. He assured that measures will be taken for removal of the encroachments. Officials were directed to prepare and submit proposals on the measures to be taken for the development of the nala.

