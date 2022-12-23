Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC initiates process to build I&D structure

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 10,000 families living in low-lying areas of Rethibowli, Tolichowki, Nadeem Nagar, Nizam Colony and a few other adjacent colonies will heave a huge sigh of relief with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiating the process to construct Interception and Diversion (I&D) structure and to lay 1,000 mm dia RCC sewer pipeline from Balkapur Nala, along the military area, to Ek Minar Madina Masjid.

The civic body will also take up construction of RCC box drain from Balkapur Nala to Rethibowli Junction inside Mehdipatnam Garrison. These works would be completed in a span of six months. In this connection, the GHMC has invited tenders from agencies to award the two projects.

The RCC box drain from Balkapur Nala to Rethibowli Junction will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 5.13 crore, while I&D structure and laying of RCC sewer pipeline from Balkapur Nala to Ek Minar Madina Masjid will cost around Rs 3.19 crore.

Once completed, these two projects will pave the way for removal of a check dam in the military areas constructed across Balkapur Nala at Tolichowki. Because of the check dam, residents of Tolichowki, Nadeem Colony, Nizam Colony and other localities have been facing the brunt of heavy rains over the years as their areas get inundated.

According to GHMC officials, as these areas are getting inundated during the rainy season, the authorities have decided to go for diversion of SWD by constructing underground RCC box drain from Balkapur Nala to Rethibowli Junction to discharge the water into the Musi river.

The GHMC will also lay I&D structure RCC sewer pipeline from Balkapur Nala along the military area to Ek Minar Madina Masjid. The Balkapur Nala passing through Mehdipatnam Garrison, which carries storm water during monsoon period, is also carrying sewage from adjacent areas during non-monsoon period.

