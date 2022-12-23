I-T sleuths raid tewo agrochemical firms in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The officials of Income Tax department on Thursday carried out searches on the premises of two agrochemical companies in Hyderabad. Officials said that the main offices and other branches of the firms — Manjeera Agro Chemicals and Meenakshi Agro Chemicals — were thoroughly searched for alleged discrepancies in filing tax returns.

Suspecting several irregularities, the I-T sleuths sought documents from Manjeera Agro Chemicals pertaining to its annual returns and audit files.Meanwhile, I-T officials also searched Meenakshi Agro Chemicals located in Hyderguda regarding alleged tax evasion over the last two financial years. The searches continued till late on Thursday.

