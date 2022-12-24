Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad sees 12% decrease in crime rate

During a press conference organised on Friday to reveal the annual crime statistics, he said that 27,322 FIRs were registered so far this year as against 30,954 complaints received in 2021.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

'Crime Rate' is calculated by dividing the number of cases reported by the population size in lakhs.

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crime rate in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate dropped by 12 per cent during 2022, according to  Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra.

“There was also a 15.4 per cent drop in the UI (Under Investigation) cases as 8,129 cases are in various stages of investigation this year compared to 9,614 in 2021,” he said.Giving zone specific details, he said the crimes against women in Madhapur zone increased by 11.3 per cent while in two other zones — Balanagar and Samshabad, the cases dropped by 17.3 per cent and 18.3 per cent respectively.

