HMDA to allot unsold Rajiv Swagruha flats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) have proposed 1,262 unsold Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam be allotted to applicants through lottery. Officials said that applicants who have already paid the amount of Rs 1,000 will be considered for the allotment.

The interested applicants should pay ‘a token advance’ of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh for 3BHK, 2BHK, and 1BHK apartments, respectively in the form of a DD in favour of the HMDA commissioner by January 18. For any queries, the applicants may contact the following numbers: 9133366750, 9704456513.

