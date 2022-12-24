Home Cities Hyderabad

Mercedes ‘killer’ crashed into bike intentionally: Police

But Rajasimha rammed into their bike, resulting in Maria falling off the bike and suffering a head injury.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mercedes driver who rammed into a two-wheeler at Anjaiah Nagar under Raidurgam police station limits on Thursday night causing the death of a woman pillion rider, Rajasimha Reddy was remanded in judicial custody on Friday after the police submitted evidence to the court.

Rajasimha Reddy, 26, splashed sewage water on the couple, Saifuddin and his wife Maria Mir. When they tried to intercept him and confront him for rash driving, he drove his car over the electric bike and damaged it. Saifuddin’s brother and cousin also suffered injuries in the process. Infuriated over this, Saifuddin and his wife tried to overtake the Benz.

But Rajasimha rammed into their bike, resulting in Maria falling off the bike and suffering a head injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.  The police said the act of the accused was intentional and he was charged with murder and attempt to murder.

