Panic as Goshamahal road caves in

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Utter chaos and panic prevailed in Goshamahal when a road caved in Chaknawadi area on Friday afternoon, leading to a few vegetable vendors and their customers suffering minor injuries. As the road sank, with several vegetable carts, autos, cars and motor bikes slipping into the caved portion, people ran helter skelter looking for a safe spot.

The bad condition of the 50-year-old nala (part of Afzalsagar nala) that passes through area is suspected to be reason behind the freak mishap. This is not the first time that such a mishap occurred in the locality. More than a decade ago, the Afzalsagar nala collapsed near Bhavani Wines on the main road in Goshamahal. On Friday morning, many vegetable vendors, with around 15 carts, gathered at Chaknawadi to sell vegetables and fruits in the weekly market.

Around 1.30 pm, all of a sudden a 50-metre stretch of road, which was 1.50 metres in width, collapsed, taking in a large number of people, vegetable carts, vehicles and other property. As the trapped people started crying for help, shop owners and local residents rushed to the spot to rescue them. A few people who suffered injuries were shifted to a nearby hospitals for treatment.

The GHMC officials and police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Traffic was also diverted and barricades erected in the area to prevent any further damage.

Vendors shocked

Vendor Lakshmi was shocked beyond words as she lost vegetables worth Rs 5,000 and her cart too was damaged in the incident. “We make a living by selling vegetables here. We lost not just vegetables but also our cart. I don’t know what to do,” she said while urging the authorities to come to their rescue.

‘’This is the place where we earn our living. The damaged nala and road should be repaired immediately,’’ said Yadaiah, another vender. Satish Pahelwan, a local resident, attributed the mishap to indifferent attitude of civic authorities.

“This nala was laid more than 50 years ago and no steps were taken to repair it since then. Had GHMC taken up regular inspections and maintenance, the incident would not ahve occurred. We request the civic body to take up nala restoration and road relaying works immediately,” he said.

The GHMC officials, meanwhile, informed TNIE that they would soon start restoration works on this five-decade nala under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SNDP) as per the instruction of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who visited the spot, said: “This nala is the oldest in Goshamahal. The old nalas are being identified and repairs are being taken up. Instructions have been issued to the engineering officials concerned to repair the nala immediately.”

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who also visited the site, said that the government should support the vendors. “The road collapsed due to the negligence of GHMC officials. The vendors should be supported and given financial assistance immediately,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Utter chaos and panic prevailed in Goshamahal when a road caved in Chaknawadi area on Friday afternoon, leading to a few vegetable vendors and their customers suffering minor injuries. As the road sank, with several vegetable carts, autos, cars and motor bikes slipping into the caved portion, people ran helter skelter looking for a safe spot. The bad condition of the 50-year-old nala (part of Afzalsagar nala) that passes through area is suspected to be reason behind the freak mishap. This is not the first time that such a mishap occurred in the locality. More than a decade ago, the Afzalsagar nala collapsed near Bhavani Wines on the main road in Goshamahal. On Friday morning, many vegetable vendors, with around 15 carts, gathered at Chaknawadi to sell vegetables and fruits in the weekly market. Around 1.30 pm, all of a sudden a 50-metre stretch of road, which was 1.50 metres in width, collapsed, taking in a large number of people, vegetable carts, vehicles and other property. As the trapped people started crying for help, shop owners and local residents rushed to the spot to rescue them. A few people who suffered injuries were shifted to a nearby hospitals for treatment. The GHMC officials and police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Traffic was also diverted and barricades erected in the area to prevent any further damage. Vendors shocked Vendor Lakshmi was shocked beyond words as she lost vegetables worth Rs 5,000 and her cart too was damaged in the incident. “We make a living by selling vegetables here. We lost not just vegetables but also our cart. I don’t know what to do,” she said while urging the authorities to come to their rescue. ‘’This is the place where we earn our living. The damaged nala and road should be repaired immediately,’’ said Yadaiah, another vender. Satish Pahelwan, a local resident, attributed the mishap to indifferent attitude of civic authorities. “This nala was laid more than 50 years ago and no steps were taken to repair it since then. Had GHMC taken up regular inspections and maintenance, the incident would not ahve occurred. We request the civic body to take up nala restoration and road relaying works immediately,” he said. The GHMC officials, meanwhile, informed TNIE that they would soon start restoration works on this five-decade nala under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SNDP) as per the instruction of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who visited the spot, said: “This nala is the oldest in Goshamahal. The old nalas are being identified and repairs are being taken up. Instructions have been issued to the engineering officials concerned to repair the nala immediately.” Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who also visited the site, said that the government should support the vendors. “The road collapsed due to the negligence of GHMC officials. The vendors should be supported and given financial assistance immediately,” he said.