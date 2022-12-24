Spreading Christmas cheer

D Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Christmas is incomplete with yummy and delicious food. We all crave for food that is exotic and this season to make things merrier, restaurants have come up with different sets of menus to cheer you up for the festival. As we come close to celebrating the season’s most awaited festival we get in touch with chefs about the Christmas brunch that they have curated.

Talking about what they have in store for their guests, Chef Asif Iqbal, Sanctuary bar and restaurant, says, “The menu is filled with a whole lot of surprises. The idea to curate this menu was to bring people together and showcase Christmas delicacies. You can have the food over this weekend and the concept of the food is more western specialties like turkey, pork, cherries, wine and much more.”

On the other hand, Chef Nitin Bhardwaj, Head of Culinary, Taro, shares, “Our live sushi bar and live dimsum bar are the stars for the special day where you can find edamame truffle dumpling to chicken gyoza and our signature crispy duck bao and a lot more. All signature sushi and sashimi with a touch of Christmas theme plus a few surprise dishes to make the festival special.

Christmas special plum cake and some mix of authentic and modern Chinese and Japanese dishes will also be there to surprise you. To make 2022 Christmas memorable as from past few years we couldn’t celebrate guidelines so this time let’s rock and make it more fun and celebrate it with a massive brunch. This will be hosted on December 25, Sunday and we have planned options of a set menu from vegetarian to meat lover, where each course will be paired with some wine and signature mocktails to cocktails.”

Head Chef at Farzi, Sandeep Sai talks about what is all special at the restaurant, he says, “You will get two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian appetizers, one main course which is veg and non veg and one dessert in which you will get options of vegetables, rice, chicken, duck and lamb. We have been serving modern Indian since 2017 and now we are frazifying regular dishes with some farzi twist in our Christmas menu. The brunch will be available till December 25. The menu is short; you will get a number of varieties in our Christmas menu. It comprises the fresh ingredients and mouth-watering sauces with wholesome aromatic imported herbs which will make your taste buds sing.”

HYDERABAD: Christmas is incomplete with yummy and delicious food. We all crave for food that is exotic and this season to make things merrier, restaurants have come up with different sets of menus to cheer you up for the festival. As we come close to celebrating the season’s most awaited festival we get in touch with chefs about the Christmas brunch that they have curated. Talking about what they have in store for their guests, Chef Asif Iqbal, Sanctuary bar and restaurant, says, “The menu is filled with a whole lot of surprises. The idea to curate this menu was to bring people together and showcase Christmas delicacies. You can have the food over this weekend and the concept of the food is more western specialties like turkey, pork, cherries, wine and much more.” On the other hand, Chef Nitin Bhardwaj, Head of Culinary, Taro, shares, “Our live sushi bar and live dimsum bar are the stars for the special day where you can find edamame truffle dumpling to chicken gyoza and our signature crispy duck bao and a lot more. All signature sushi and sashimi with a touch of Christmas theme plus a few surprise dishes to make the festival special. Christmas special plum cake and some mix of authentic and modern Chinese and Japanese dishes will also be there to surprise you. To make 2022 Christmas memorable as from past few years we couldn’t celebrate guidelines so this time let’s rock and make it more fun and celebrate it with a massive brunch. This will be hosted on December 25, Sunday and we have planned options of a set menu from vegetarian to meat lover, where each course will be paired with some wine and signature mocktails to cocktails.” Head Chef at Farzi, Sandeep Sai talks about what is all special at the restaurant, he says, “You will get two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian appetizers, one main course which is veg and non veg and one dessert in which you will get options of vegetables, rice, chicken, duck and lamb. We have been serving modern Indian since 2017 and now we are frazifying regular dishes with some farzi twist in our Christmas menu. The brunch will be available till December 25. The menu is short; you will get a number of varieties in our Christmas menu. It comprises the fresh ingredients and mouth-watering sauces with wholesome aromatic imported herbs which will make your taste buds sing.”