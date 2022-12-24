Watch what you eat!

Reshmi Chakravorty By

HYDERABAD: As everyone is observing Worldwide Food Service Safety Month annually during the month of December, it gives us the opportunity to revisit food standards in the food-service industry and their impact on our health and well-being. Who doesn’t love a lip smacking dish, but one needs to remember that the process of cooking and the hygiene observed before, during, and after preparation of the meal is more important.

Talking about the ethos of responsible luxury as their foundation, Shivneet Pohoja, Executive Chef, ITC Kohenur, says,“The ethos of ‘Responsible Luxury’ is the foundation on which the culinary experiences at ITC Kohenur are built. We have been the pioneers of food safety and hygiene and as an ISO 22000 certified hotel, ITC Kohenur provides healthy food for not only guests but also our associates. Our ‘Responsible Dining’ initiatives offer an array of local favourites and healthy regional cuisine options for guests, all while preserving the local heritage and culture. FSSAI has recently granted ITC Kohenur, the status of ‘Eat Right Campus’ — a certification for excellence employee facilities, healthy living activities and safe and hygienic food for employees on a commercial campus.”

Be responsible

According to Anubha Taparia Saraogi, Senior Clinical Dietician, Life member of IDA and IAPEN India, Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, everyone knows how much food is important for survival and if contaminated how it may lead to severe gastrointestinal disorders and sickness. “It is of paramount importance to maintain the food safety measures to protect from falling prey to such contamination. Food safety refers to the practices that are observed during the handling, processing, and distribution of food to ensure that contaminants that can cause food-borne illnesses are not present. Five simple keys to safe and healthy food are: keep clean, keep separate raw and cooked food, cook food thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures and use safe water and raw materials. The Telangana Government has taken several strict measures to control food adulteration and contamination. One of them being the introduction of the Food Safety on Wheels,” shares Anubha.

Adding more about food safety insights, Gaurang Shah, owner, Gaurang’s Kitchen, says, “Everything we eat has an impact on us. There will be long-term effects if not right away. At all times, Gaurang’s Kitchen makes sure that its guests are eating healthy cuisine. They should not feel overstuffed or queasy after eating there, and the food must unquestionably meet the high criteria set by the government and our team for food quality. Health of everyone is our priority. The important thing is to make sure that the primary areas and surroundings where the food is being prepared and consumed are clean and are devoid of unpleasant odours including places where the food is served. Furthermore, before each usage, all utensils must be thoroughly cleaned to ensure that any dust that has settled has also been removed. Fresh ingredients and veggies from reliable sources also play a vital role in ensuring that the food is always fresh and healthy. This is the philosophy Gaurang’s Kitchen follows; serve fresh food and thus our thali menu also changes day to day. We make limited food that gets consumed daily and make sure the storage space is cleaned every day. Our regular taps also have RO water ensuring that all food made is made with safe consumable water. Every member at our restaurant keeps food quality as their topmost priority. Pest control is done regularly, and we are very vigilant about sanitation and hygiene of the entire hospitality team, from housekeeping to helpers to chefs and even backend staff.”

Hot & cold Hyderabad

But how’s Hyderabad’s standing on food safety? “We have seen the city of Hyderabad is very vigilant about its people’s health. The Government takes active participation to ensure that healthy food is consumed, and that food also does not go to waste. There is a redressal wing in the government who hear grievances of consumers and take strict action,” adds Gaurang.But Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, has a different take on the city’s food safety level. He says, “As far as Telangana capital Hyderabad is concerned, food safety has been an issue here. The state has been described as a ‘weak state’ when it comes to food safety. According to a 2019 news report, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given India’s youngest state a total of a total score of 40 out of 100 in the state food safety index report.” It is the role of the government to protect their subjects’ health and interests as consumers of publicly marketed food, feels Dr Shuchin. “This can be ensured by implementing an effective and transparent food control system which considers all aspects of the food chain, farm-to-fork, including feed production, primary production, food-processing, storage, transport, and retail sale. Governments play a pivotal role in setting policy and providing legislation that lays down minimum food safety or marketing standards that food businesses must meet,” he concludes.

