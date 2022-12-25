Home Cities Hyderabad

Blow for TSRTC as jalopies to be eased out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre’s proposal not to renew the registration of government vehicles, which are more than 15 years old from April 1, 2023, has come as a major blow to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Though TSRTC is planning to ease out 300 buses which are 15 years old, sources said that there are over 1,000 such buses which are in the stage of being sent to scrap yard. To minimise the losses, TSRTC has focussed on refurbishing buses. The policy from the Central government comes in the wake of the need to not only decongest roads but also reduce levels of pollution.

