Kidnaping case: Adibatla cops get three-day custody of Naveen Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adibatla police on Saturday took dental student Vaishali Reddy’s kidnap accused Naveen Reddy into three-day custody. While the police sought eight-day custody of Naveen Reddy to speed up the investigation into the sensational case, the court granted them three days to interrogate him.

He was shifted from Cherlapally Jail to Adibatla police station and he will be taken to the house of Vaishali Reddy to reconstruct the crime scene as part of the investigtaion. Police will also be verifying his statements in the one-hour video claiming Vaishali Reddy is his wife, apart from the evidences he submitted in the family court in August.

Police have registered kidnap, trespassing, rioting, attempt to murder cases against the Mr Tea owner in the second week of December following a complaint lodged by Vaishali Reddy’s father after she was kidnapped hours before her engagement. A total of 41 persons, including several employees of Mr Tea, were arrested. Naveen Reddy is facing three cases in Adibatla police station.

