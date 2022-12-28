2022 health flashback

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid changed the way we think, live what we prioritise, and in the top charts of priority were self-care and mental health. This year taught us that we need to maintain a balance between work and life. Here are some of the stories that CE published in 2022:

Solace food!

Soups can support your immune system when you have been cooped up indoors during the winter. On December 14 CE reported that soups are a go-to food this winter season and we try to include this in our meals at least once a day. We spoke to experts about how soups could also be good for health even if it’s not winter and can include in our daily diet. Sujata Stephen, the nutritionist, explains how it is beneficial to have soup this season.

Eat wisely!

On December 24 CE spoke to experts and restaurant owners to know how they are honouring Worldwide Food Service Safety Month of December, to follow it all year long. This story revisited food standards in the food-service industry and their impact on our health and well-being. Who doesn’t love a lip-smacking dish, one needs to remember that the process of cooking and the hygiene observed before, during, and after the preparation of the meal is more important, it told us.

Sleep like a baby!

Lack of quality Zzzs (sleep) over the long run, may lead to a range of detrimental effects on your physical and mental health. Studies have shown that poor sleep can have long-term consequences like increased risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. On December 21, CE wrote about the necessity of at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep is beneficial for our overall well-being. When we are sleeping well, our mind and body are engaged in restoration and maintenance, experts told us.

Hempalicious!

As a source of nutrition, hemp seeds include vitamins, minerals, and other substances that may have important health advantages. Go shopping for beauty products, pet care products or food and wellness items and you will see hemp everywhere on the shelf. CE speak to experts who work with hemp regularly and gave us insight into what it’s all about.

Revitalising sun vitamin

Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent worldwide. This deficiency has many consequences which are still being explored apart from the well-known skeletal complications. With the consequences of vitamin D deficiency, namely, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and tuberculosis being explored, we can imagine the burden it would cause in our country, on August 10 we spoke to experts about it.

Happiness carol!

New research, this year proved that unhappiness or loneliness accelerates the ageing process more than smoking. On October 19 CE spoke to experts to find out more international research team has recently found out that unhappiness damages the body’s biological clock, increasing the risk for Alzheimer’s, diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses.

Beefed up with plant protein

CE spoke to Vegan bodybuilder K Venkatesan who won Mr Natural Bodybuilder at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation Championships in Los Angeles on November 23. “I have been a vegetarian since birth. I didn’t particularly appreciate hurting animals in any way, so I stopped consuming dairy products when I was 14. I didn’t even know I was a vegan until the term became popular,” he told CE.

Well calculated plated

When Surbhi Guha decided to eat healthy for the nth time, she was determined to not give up this time. And so, Sortizy was born, an app that gives you your ingredients, calculations and even recipes, on a platter. On September 10, CE spoke to Surbhi Guha who founded Sortizy app.

