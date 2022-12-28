2023 health in focus

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This is perhaps the year that will change the healthcare industry for the better, all thanks to technology and innovations. While it is the use of portable devices in retinal imaging, usage of AI for simulation and symptom relief in case of phobias and anxiety disorders or autologous bone marrow stem cells and PRP for Ovarian Rejuvenation and Endometrial Regeneration in cases of infertility — all will have a great impact — the year 2023 promises a lot. Reshmi Chakravorty speaks to experts from different fields to find out what’s in store for 2023

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF NUTRITION

Human nutrition is an evolving market predicted to hit $465.4 billion by 2025. Several key trends have been in the evolution of nutrition in healthcare over the years. Some of the prominent trends include

Personalised Nutrition: There is a growing recognition that one-size-fits-all nutrition recommendations may not be practical or effective for everyone. Hence, this has become a new market segment in the healthcare industry. Many companies are focusing on making nutrition recommendations personalised through microbiome testing, gene mapping, and using AI & ML to recognise the behavioural aspects.

Nutrigenomics is another trending evolution in the nutrition vertical of healthcare. These studies help to understand how an individual’s genes interact with their diet and how this affects their health. Your genes cannot change by food or any other factor. It only shows how particular food impacts your health.

AI & ML algorithm is majorly used by many multinational pharma, health tech, and nutraceutical companies to develop lifestyle and food databases.

Nutraceuticals are products derived from the food source. Different products like probiotics, prebiotics, and herbal supplements are recommended based on the nutritional assessment to understand the inadequacy of micro and macronutrients to recommend the right quality and quantity of supplements.

Nazneen Mallick, Lead Dietician at a multinational company

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF EYE CARE

With constant research and the happy marriage between science and technology, there have been a lot of advances in diagnostic and therapeutic measures in eye care.

Retinal imaging: Portable devices have replaced the traditional machines,these are not only easy to use but very affordable too,dilate the patient’s eyes and simply mount your mobile phone onto the device and you get instant high resolution pictures of the retina. Now imaging the retina is possible in eye camps too thanks to this device.

Visual fields test: Humphreys visual field test is a huge machine used in early diagnosis of glaucoma. Now, with the advent of virtual reality, this has become portable and convenient in any setting. The test is performed via a VR headset with pre-programmed diagnostic criteria, and we get a report onto our mobile phones.

Cataract and retina surgery: 3D glasses are not only to watch the latest Avatar movie but also are being used to perform cataract and retinal surgeries. Surgeons use 3D glasses and a high resolution TV to seamlessly operate on the patient’s eye whilst getting a much better image quality.

Dr Satya prasad balki, m.s f.c.a.s, consultant ophthalmologist, cataract cornea and refractive services

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF GYNECOLOGY

Regenerative Medicine is evolving. Autologous bone marrow stem cells and PRP for Ovarian Rejuvenation and Endometrial Regeneration in cases of infertility have a great impact — imagine a world where a woman told to not have any egg for reproduction conceiving her own egg.

Robotics: For surgeries — for more precision, flexibility and dexterity and therefore better outcomes for the lady.

Dr Manjula Anagani, MBBS, MD, FICOG is the Clinical Director and HOD Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF Neuropsychiatry

Newer drugs targeting different receptors hence better efficacy and lesser adverse effects in trial.

Using functional imaging and molecular imaging like PET, SPECT, fMRI to diagnose mental health conditions rather than just history, diagnostic criterias and scales.

Using AI for simulation and symptom relief in case of phobias and anxiety disorders.

We might have a drug that’s very effective in dementia which is much needed because as of now existing molecules only delay the progression.

More use of techniques like deep brain stimulation, RTMS and other procedures for refractory cases treatment.

Psychiatry services are becoming more accessible to sub urban and rural areas as the government is opening up more positions for doctors.

Using genetic methods to understand the existing risk of neuropsychiatric illnesses in the offspring.

Better understanding of epigenetics on transcription of genes implicated in mental disorders.

I believe all of these medical advances are much needed especially in neuropsychiatry as the brain remains to be a lesser studied, known and understood organ in the human body. Considering the prevalence and burden of mental health conditions increasing globally, the future of neuropsychiatry looks optimistic.

Dr Charan teja Koganti, MBBS,MD. Consultant Neuropsychiatrist, KIMS Hospitals, Associate professor, VRKMC, Hyderabad

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF Endocrinology

Monitoring: CGMS is the future when it comes to diabetes monitoring. The technology is getting better day by day including availability of real time monitoring and apps to record the same along with digital readers. As cost is the barrier for many to use this, hoping that cost effective CGMS would be available fairly soon.

Insulin & Delivery: Inhaled insulin may be available soon in India too. Although it can’t replace injections, it may be used in certain scenarios in lieu of injections. Newer fast acting insulin analogous might be launched in India fairly soon. Insulin pumps enabled with AI and married to CGMS might be called the closest in technology as far as artificial pancreas is concerned. Expecting some breakthroughs in this arena.

GLP1 and GIP analogous that not only control sugar, but also reduce body weight are already available. Soon, we may have newer variants that might be used in place of bariatric surgery, at least in some cases to help weight loss in the obese with and without diabetes. Some can be used weekly.

Dr Ravi Sankar Erukulapati, MBBS, MRCP (UK), CCT ( UK), Senior Endocrinologist, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF Nephrology

The transplantation of cells, tissues, and organs between individuals of different species is called xenotransplantation. The clinical application of xenotransplantation has been a goal of transplant clinicians since the beginning of the twentieth century. Kidneys of animals were used during the first attempts at clinical transplantation because it was not readily apparent how human kidneys could be ethically retrieved. Today, the shortage of human kidneys available for transplantation impels ongoing consideration of xenotransplantation.

The shortage of human kidneys for transplantation makes kidney transplantation unavailable for some and significantly increases waiting time for others. The increasing prevalence of end-stage kidney disease with age makes these challenges worse over time.

Other approaches to kidney replacement, such as implantable devices, cell or stem cell therapies, and organogenesis are being explored, however, xenotransplantation could provide the most widely available and cost-effective approach. We are one of the leading institutions having focus on research in kidney diseases at our state of the art animal farm facility, Vivo Biotech, we are well placed to look into genetically modified pigs for organ transplantation.

Dr K S Nayak, Department Head of Nephrology, Virinchi Hospital

iNNOVATIONS AND ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF Intensive & Critical Care

The evolving trend in near future in treating complex clinical situations in critical care practice is optimising technologies and a learning healthcare system to potentiate a more humanistic approach. While technological innovations are the invariable crux of speculation about the future of critical care, they cannot replace the clinician at the bedside.

Critical care practice will be transformed by novel technologies, integration of artificial intelligence decision support algorithms, and advances in seamless data operationalisation across diverse healthcare systems. Yet, new technologies will be relevant and meaningful only if they improve the very human endeavour of caring for someone who is critically ill. It is not a futuristic concept to build a multiprofessional patient-centered critical care team that provides the right care to the right patient at the right time through the entire continuum of acute illness and injury. This is a timeless core principle of critical care medicine and comprises the “Right Care, Right Now”. Motto. What will change in the future is how we use data, devices, and new technologies to continue to strive toward that goal.

These anticipated changes will occur throughout healthcare, though critical care may be at the forefront because of its data-heavy, complex environment and high-acuity, time-sensitive interventions. It is also our belief that critical care medicine practitioners are uniquely positioned to advocate for and lead the development and implementation of these future efforts to ensure that patient-centered care and patient, family, and clinician experience remain the central focus.

Dr Shyam Sunder, MD Director, Virinchi Hospital

