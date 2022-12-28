Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress poll strategist summoned by cops in war room case

On Tuesday, Cybercrime sleuths went to the Mindshare office to hand over the notices to Kanugolu, who was not available.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday served notices to TPCC election strategist Sunil Kanugolu, directing him to appear for questioning on December 30 in connection with fake social media profiles case.

It may be recalled that cases were registered against the firm led by Kanugolu following complaints by five individuals that his team posted morphed pictures of the chief minister and his family. Following the complaint, a case was registered and police officers searched the Mindshare office located at Madhapur.

On Tuesday, Cybercrime sleuths went to the Mindshare office to hand over the notices to Kanugolu, who was not available. The notices were then handed over to Mallu Ravi, the acting in-charge of the office.

The notices said that Kanugolu was directed to appear before the investigation officer at 11 am on December 30 along with his explanation over a cybercrime case registered by one Samrat, a resident of Tukaram Gate in the last week of November. It read: “Failure to attend/comply with the terms of notice, can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) and (4) of CrPC”.

