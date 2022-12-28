DGCA accords Type Certification to Hyderabad-based dronemakers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based drone manufacturer Marut Drones has received the Type Certification approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation for their extensively tested and robustly designed multi-utility agricultural drone AG 365.

AG 365 is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher ROI to the user. AG 365 is extensively tested for more than 1.5 lakh acres and optimised for performance to be used in agriculture.

Further, extensive research has been conducted with AG 365 for the development of crop-specific drone spraying SOPs in collaboration with prestigious agriculture universities and research institutes. Having been awarded a type certificate for AG 365 model, drone is now eligible for Rs 10 lakh unsecured loans from the Agri Infrastructure Fund at a minimal 5-6 per cent interest.

The made-in-India Kisan drone — AG 365 has been developed particularly for agricultural purposes to reduce crop loss, lower agrochemical usage, better yield, and profits to the farmers.

Marut Drones founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath, said, “Marut Drones has been taking steps in line with its vision of advancing agriculture.” This also creates new job opportunities in rural areas. A drone entrepreneur using this drone can earn while sitting at home.

