Exhibition Society confident of a tremendous response to Numaish

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the fact that several government departments are yet to give the green signal, the Exhibition Society expects the 82nd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad’s annual trade fair popularly known as Numaish, to commence as scheduled from January 1 and continue uninterrupted till February 15.

While Numaish started as scheduled on January 1, 2022, it was halted the next day in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases. With the pandemic abating, the Exhibition Society announced that this year’s edition of the annual fair would have 2,400 to 2,500 stalls and that it expects around 22 lakh visitors.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashwin Margam, vice-president of the Society, said: “We have submitted applications to all the departments concerned for conducting the exhibition. As of date, we have received no objection letters from the Fire department. Permissions from R&B and GHMC and other departments are still awaited.”

Margam said that due to the peak holiday season, most of the government offices were closed. He said that the Society expects clearance from all the departments over the next two or three days,” he added.

“There are several unnecessary and baseless rumours about the Numaish and we are trying to clear the air about them. We are confident that this year’s edition will be a smooth affair,” Margam said.

When asked about the Covid-19 safety measures to be implemented, he said, “As per the alert issued by Health Minister T Harish Rao, there is a need for caution.”

