Home Cities Hyderabad

Exhibition Society confident of a tremendous response to Numaish

While Numaish started as scheduled on January 1, 2022, it was halted the next day in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the fact that several government departments are yet to give the green signal, the Exhibition Society expects the 82nd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad’s annual trade fair popularly known as Numaish, to commence as scheduled from January 1 and continue uninterrupted till February 15.

While Numaish started as scheduled on January 1, 2022, it was halted the next day in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases. With the pandemic abating, the Exhibition Society announced that this year’s edition of the annual fair would have 2,400 to 2,500 stalls and that it expects around 22 lakh visitors.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashwin Margam, vice-president of the Society, said: “We have submitted applications to all the departments concerned for conducting the exhibition. As of date, we have received no objection letters from the Fire department. Permissions from R&B and GHMC and other departments are still awaited.”

Margam said that due to the peak holiday season, most of the government offices were closed. He said that the Society expects clearance from all the departments over the next two or three days,” he added.
“There are several unnecessary and baseless rumours about the Numaish and we are trying to clear the air about them. We are confident that this year’s edition will be a smooth affair,” Margam said.
When asked about the Covid-19 safety measures to be implemented, he said, “As per the alert issued by Health Minister T Harish Rao, there is a need for caution.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp