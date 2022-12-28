Home Cities Hyderabad

First batch of Agniveers to commence training on Jan 1

The training will transform an Agniveer into a trained soldier and skilled technician capable of providing the assigned engineering support to various equipment of the Indian Army.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Agniveers

The first batch of Agniveers pose for a photo at the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first batch of 298 Agniveers will commence their training at the Regimental Training Centre here on January 1. The 1 EME Centre, the premier training institute of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (CEME) will provide basic military and technical training to the Agniveers.

In pursuance of the Agnipath scheme, the 298 Agniveers had reported to the 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on December 25. The Agniveers were briefed on a daily routine to be followed for next six days.
The reporting of Agniveers will continue from various recruitment offices, as per dispatch schedule. Agniveer Milap and Enrolment Centre has been established at the 1 Military Training Battalion for verification and enrolling of Agniveers.

The 1 EME Centre has left no stone unturned in developing and establishing the modern military, technical and administrative infrastructure in order to impart meaningful training to the Agniveers, keeping in mind the rigour and duration of training.

The training will transform an Agniveer into a trained soldier and skilled technician capable of providing the assigned engineering support to various equipment of the Indian Army. The recruitments in the Indian Army through Agnipath scheme will be the new normal for all future needs with the aim of enhancing the youthful profile of the Indian Armed Forces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agniveer
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp