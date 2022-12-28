First batch of Agniveers to commence training on Jan 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first batch of 298 Agniveers will commence their training at the Regimental Training Centre here on January 1. The 1 EME Centre, the premier training institute of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (CEME) will provide basic military and technical training to the Agniveers.

In pursuance of the Agnipath scheme, the 298 Agniveers had reported to the 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on December 25. The Agniveers were briefed on a daily routine to be followed for next six days.

The reporting of Agniveers will continue from various recruitment offices, as per dispatch schedule. Agniveer Milap and Enrolment Centre has been established at the 1 Military Training Battalion for verification and enrolling of Agniveers.

The 1 EME Centre has left no stone unturned in developing and establishing the modern military, technical and administrative infrastructure in order to impart meaningful training to the Agniveers, keeping in mind the rigour and duration of training.

The training will transform an Agniveer into a trained soldier and skilled technician capable of providing the assigned engineering support to various equipment of the Indian Army. The recruitments in the Indian Army through Agnipath scheme will be the new normal for all future needs with the aim of enhancing the youthful profile of the Indian Armed Forces.

