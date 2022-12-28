Mirchowk SI points gun at car driver, boss defends it

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A viral video showing an SI pointing his gun at a four-wheeler driver during SOP (Standard Operation Procedure) in the Old City limits, drew ire of people who have cited it as an example of anti-friendly policing of Telangana police.

Mirchowk sub-inspect MA Jabbar was part of the SOP during checking of vehicles without number plates. A constable noticed an over-speeding open-top car and its occupants howling on the road and tried to intercept it. Jabbar too joined the constable in the latter’s attempt to stop the car.

The driver did not stop the vehicle and reportedly tried to speed away when the SI pulled out his gun and pointed at the car, asking the former to get down.

South Zone DCP Sai Chaitanya said it was part of duty and added, “Factually speaking, service gun is a must for the men in uniform during SOP and the SI was doing his duty. The video also shows that he did not point the gun at any particular person. He only took the gun out so the driver will halt the car and the latter fell in line. It was only used to make the driver stop the car and there was no other intention.”

The DCP also said that during these checks, any suspicious movements will be taken seriously and when the driver did not stop and tried to flee, it was a signal for suspicion and the SI had to take out his gun. However, the matter is being looked into, Chaitanya said.

HYDERABAD: A viral video showing an SI pointing his gun at a four-wheeler driver during SOP (Standard Operation Procedure) in the Old City limits, drew ire of people who have cited it as an example of anti-friendly policing of Telangana police. Mirchowk sub-inspect MA Jabbar was part of the SOP during checking of vehicles without number plates. A constable noticed an over-speeding open-top car and its occupants howling on the road and tried to intercept it. Jabbar too joined the constable in the latter’s attempt to stop the car. The driver did not stop the vehicle and reportedly tried to speed away when the SI pulled out his gun and pointed at the car, asking the former to get down. South Zone DCP Sai Chaitanya said it was part of duty and added, “Factually speaking, service gun is a must for the men in uniform during SOP and the SI was doing his duty. The video also shows that he did not point the gun at any particular person. He only took the gun out so the driver will halt the car and the latter fell in line. It was only used to make the driver stop the car and there was no other intention.” The DCP also said that during these checks, any suspicious movements will be taken seriously and when the driver did not stop and tried to flee, it was a signal for suspicion and the SI had to take out his gun. However, the matter is being looked into, Chaitanya said.