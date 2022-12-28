Tension over foul smell at Kasturba Gandhi College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mild tension prevailed between parents and administration of Kasturba Gandhi College when the students experienced a foul smell on Tuesday. A similar incident was reported earlier in the same college last month when 40 students felt sick after inhaling some poisonous gas.

The students on experiencing a similar unpleasant odour once again called their parents who argued with the college staff. According to the college administration, there was no smell but just some smoke was coming from the garbage that was set on fire near the college. No casualties have been reported this time in the incident.

