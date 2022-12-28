Home Cities Hyderabad

Tension over foul smell at Kasturba Gandhi College

The students on experiencing a similar unpleasant odour once again called their parents who argued with the college staff.

Students and their parents argue with the authorities of Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women on Tuesday

HYDERABAD: A mild tension prevailed between parents and administration of Kasturba Gandhi College when the students experienced a foul smell on Tuesday. A similar incident was reported earlier in  the same college last month when 40 students felt sick after inhaling some poisonous gas.

The students on experiencing a similar unpleasant odour once again called their parents who argued with the college staff. According to the  college administration, there was no smell but just some smoke was coming from the garbage that was set on fire near the college. No casualties have been reported this time in the incident.

