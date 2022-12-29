Depressed JNTU student jumps to death in campus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in the city after a fourth-year engineering student jumped to her death from the building where classes are held. According to the police, the deceased E Meghana Reddy, 21, was a CSE group student. JNTUShe died by suicide by jumping off the classroom building from the third floor and was severely injured. After the students and staff witnessed the suicide, they immediately alerted the police and moved her to a nearby private hospital. Meghana succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Police say that Meghana had been suffering from depression. The deceased was a day scholar and a resident of Kukatpally. Meghana’s mother would drop her at college on a daily basis. The incident took place an hour later Meghana’s mother dropped her at the campus and left on Tuesday morning. Sources said that the deceased had been undergoing severe emotional and mental stress and was taking treatment for the same. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)