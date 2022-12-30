Hyderabad: Clear nalas encroachments, Talasani directs GHMC officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday directed officials to clear illegal encroachments on nalas across the city. Recently, illegal constructions on a Nala situated in Chaknavadi of the Goshamahal area led to its collapse.

The minister along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials visited the Nala collapse site. He asked the authorities to carry out a survey from the beginning of the Nala (Afzalsagar) to its confluence point with the Musi river.

For repairing the damaged portion, about Rs 1.27 crore has been sanctioned. Repair works will start in the next two to three days and will be completed in 1.5 months.

Srinivas Yadav also directed officials to rehabilitate the six families who have been living near the gurudwara for a long time. After residents complained about the movement of heavy vehicles, the minister said measures will be taken to control it.

