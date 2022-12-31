A year in food 2022: Growth, expansion, infusion of continental food with desi, intertwined with modern cookery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eating outside after the pandemic has not been a guilty pleasure. This year we enjoyed food perhaps more than ever. It was reflected in the city’s food culture, which despite almost 30 per cent inflation in the restaurant sector, has seen tremendous growth and expansion and infusion of continental food with desi, intertwined with modern cookery that kept us all drooling.

South Indian Cuisine’s new avatar

Avartana, also ranked Asia’s Best 100 Restaurant, will likely come to Hyderabad in 2023, CE was told on September 27 when they hosted a tasting session and had spread the tables with all south Indian dishes in an otherworldy way. Rasam was served in a wine glass, you get the hint!

Sweet of gods, stay authentic

CE surveys confectioneries in the city and speaks to confectioners about why this sugar and ghee-loaded Motichoor remains the king of all laddus. During Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 3, demand for the good old ‘Motichoor laddu’, literally meaning crushed pearls, was shot up in the city. Its authentic taste continued to tantalise our tastebuds with sensory triggers of sweet childhood memories.

Skillet grillet millet

The year 2023 will be celebrated as the UN International Year of Millets. CE was old ‘Eat modern and healthy, eat what comes from the soil of the state,’ by Telangana Chef’s Association that organised a millet cooking challenge on September 17. Various cooking techniques were experimented with millets.

Platter of Persia

When Parsis in town celebrated New Year, on August 27 CE found that Parsi food has a distinct craving for — their farcha, dhansak, and Patra-ni-machi. The best part about Parsi food is how the community has ensured to keep their cuisine and dishes traditional and authentic throughout the many generations, cutting across boundaries, we found.

K-everything

From K-pop music to K-drama, K-movies to K-skin care, K-tech to K-food, Hyderabad is in love with everything South Korean. Amid K-boom, CE spoke to Chef de cuisine Benjamin Lalhmangaiha ahead of the Korean food festival in Pan Asian restaurant Zega at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.

From the dragon fire

Fiery taste, smoky aroma and all the hallmarks of authentic pan-Asian cuisine ­­­- that is fast winning the affection of Hyderabadis was plated for CE at Ohris Mings: we plunged into the flavours, smoked in dragon fire for a review.

Coffee bond

We discovered that Hyderabad and its bond with cafes are a never-ending one — keeping up with the originality factor as their USP, True Black, the new coffee shop, CE reviewed focused on specialised coffees. Coffee, some would say is an acquired taste, some simply avoid it and some travel around the world trying to find the best of it.

