GHMC mulls area development plans for Hyderabad’s fast growing areas

During the year, the GHMC collected Rs 1,056.37 crore through building permission approvals.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is mulling Area Development Plans (ADP) for fast-growing areas, including the demarcation of Master Plan roads.The civic body plans for integration of the TS-bPASS application with the IGRS website for online release of mortgage area which is handed over to the local body at the time of building permission. Apart from this, the GHMC also proposed various other future activities in the Town Planning department.

Under heritage conservation, the restoration and preservation of heritage buildings owned by the State government and public undertakings will be taken up. Acquisition of properties for the remaining 14 missing links/slip roads will be taken up under Phase-I and the development of 32 missing links/slip roads under Phase II. Development of power corridors all around the HT Lines will be carried out during 2023.

During 2022, as many as 16,114 building permissions were given under Telangana State Building Permission and Layout Approvals Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) and they include Instant Registration (716), Instant Approval (11,088), Single Window (1,920) and Occupancy Certificate (2,390).

During the year, the GHMC collected Rs 1,056.37 crore through building permit approvals. As many as 60 high-rises residential buildings, 22 high-rise commercial buildings and 16 layout/gated communities were approved during the year. Out of these, 14 high-rises, residential buildings are above 30 floors. The remaining high-rise buildings are ranging from 10 floors to 30 floors.

The highest number of floors approval accorded during the year was ground + 47 floors for a residential project at Serilingampally. The growth shows a significant increase in the residential and commercial space in the GHMC area with the citizen-friendly policies adopted by the State government by way of quick and hassle-free approvals and continuous support to the real estate sector through various initiatives.

