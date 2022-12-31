Rewind & forward: ‘Very excited about 2023’, says actress Nitya Naresh

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As 2023 is knocking on the door, it’s time to welcome the new year with open arms and let go of the past. Reshmi Chakravorty speaks to city’s prominent people from all walks of life to know how their 2022 was and what are their hopes and plans for 2023

‘Very excited about 2023’ — Nitya Naresh, actress

2022 has been pivotal in my life. My Malayalam film was recently released on OTT. I think after the pandemic when we all went through these different emotions and feelings and so much changed for us, and mental health awareness became a thing, I knew that I always wanted to eventually get into this field because I’ve grown up in this field because of my mom.

I’ve worked in it part-time, but I’ve not yet given it all my energy. And so last year, I decided to study again and do my second master — foundation’s course in expressive art therapy. I started my practice in March as an expressive art practitioner and therapist.

And next year, I’m also doing my master in expressive Art therapy, and I’m specialising in psychodrama. On the personal front, also, 2022 has been a big thing because it’s the year I got married, and I’m currently on my honeymoon in Bali.

Very, very excited about 2023 because everything that’s happened this year is only going to, you know, that journey is going to start and it’s going to go into something. So in 2023, I look forward to my Master’s programme and married life.

‘Felt great to be back on stage’ — Yamini Reddy, Kuchipudi danseuse

2022 was very contrasting for me because we started off with the Covid-19 wave at its peak and now we are ending it as if it never happened. So the transition itself took time to recalibrate. But it was wonderful to see performing arts back on stage and I too got to perform at many venues so it felt great to be back on stage.

Hoping that 2023 will stay steady on a path of recovery and we are all in good health. Most importantly it brings new opportunities and beginnings for everyone.

‘2022 has been an honest year’ – Ganesh Nallari, fashion designer

Ah 2022! What an amusing year you have been! With ups & downs & all the challenges thrown at me, I’ve sailed through! Thinking about my day at work, home with my loving parents, granny, my gorgeous pet, friends like family & a full life, brings a smile to my face. 2022 has been an honest year, that fills my heart with gratitude and the mind at peace! With a clear perspective and fresh ideas to create, I am ready for 2023!

‘Won three awards in 2022’— DJ Piyush Bajaj

2022 has been the best year, especially after Covid-19. I’ve won three awards this year — Most Popular DJ of the Year, Iconic DJ 2022 & Delhites Award for the TOP 10 DJs in the country. Performed all over the country, and did a sold-out concert in Mauritius for the Urban Desi Music festival.

Released an album DDLJ - The Remixes, which was received way beyond my expectations. Plans for 2023 are to perform more internationally. Want to collaborate with a lot of new artists & musicians. Work doubly hard on my music, stay healthy and spend a lot of time with my family as well.

‘Exciting time ahead’— Mannara Chopra, actress

My 2022 has been really great. It has been very impactful to me personally in terms of my growth as a person over the past year. Like most of 2022, I was travelling overseas, I was in the US, travelling to different cities and exploring, how to be alone, how to handle my work internationally all by myself, and to travel, meet new people, and have an exchange of ideas.

And that has really broadened my horizon towards life and made me very mature. Now I feel so much more confident to handle myself all alone, wherever in the world I go. I just hope that 2023 will bring on something way, way more exciting for not just me, but for everyone around the world.

‘Want to work and experiment more’— Laxman Aelay, artist

This year has been extremely exciting to finish by working on some amazing works. I had a travel solo show in Hyderabad and Mumbai which was very large in scale. After the Covid-19 break, the art camps, talks, gatherings and travel have begun, bringing all of our art community together. The following year 2023, I look forward to it beginning to travel to the US and Mexico. And also, to work and experiment more.

‘2023 will be a year of discoveries’— Sabista Khan, shoe designer

2022 was a good year with a lot of ups and downs as I had health issues. I want to focus on my health and career this coming year. I want to get back to things I was really passionate about but gave up on because I got sidetracked due to other things. 2023 will be a year of discoveries, fulfilling passions and getting healthier.

