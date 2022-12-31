Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic curbs for New Year in Hyderabad

Commuters have been asked to use the Lower Tank Bund road, and other roads that do not touch the periphery of the lake.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

​ Vehicles come to standstill as the stretch from Rasulgarh Square to Bomikhal on Laxmisagar Road chokes with heavy traffic in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening  | DEBADATTA MALLICK ​

​ For representational purposes | DEBADATTA MALLICK ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of New Year celebrations, the Hyderabad police have announced a traffic advisory for the general public for ease of movement for the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The restrictions would be mostly around Hussainsagar, especially Upper Tank Bund. Commuters have been asked to use the Lower Tank Bund road and other roads that do not touch the periphery of the lake.

The city police have also announced that all flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 2 am on January 1, while the ORR will be closed for light motor vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lower Tank Bund road Traffic curbs New Year
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp