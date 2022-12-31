Traffic curbs for New Year in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of New Year celebrations, the Hyderabad police have announced a traffic advisory for the general public for ease of movement for the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The restrictions would be mostly around Hussainsagar, especially Upper Tank Bund. Commuters have been asked to use the Lower Tank Bund road and other roads that do not touch the periphery of the lake. The city police have also announced that all flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 2 am on January 1, while the ORR will be closed for light motor vehicles.