What are we eating in 2023?: A rise in organic and plant-based dishes

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Covid-19, the food trend industry has changed a lot. The demand for organic ingredients and plant-based dishes is on a rise.

“However, Indian cuisine is in high demand in most of the hotels. We are giving a twist to Indian food with Western touch to create more interest or curiosity among guests so that they can enjoy their food at the same time we serve them healthy and organic food,” shares Chef Ganesh Gongoni, Mercure Hotel.

Regional food on the rise

According to food blogger Mohammed Zubair Ali, south Indian cuisine is here to rule the food and beverage sector for the next 5 to 7 years.

"There will be a lot of South Indian restaurants & cloud kitchens that will operate from different locations in 2023. Cafes with aesthetic interiors for instagramable pictures will attract the younger generation. It’s a trend which began last year and will be in full swing for the whole of 2023. Plant-based ingredients, local produce and sustainable harvesting will go huge in 2023," Zubair explains.

"Artisanal, organic and farm-to-table are growing trends and will gain more momentum in the coming year. People will prefer knowing their ingredients & what’s going into their system. There will be a huge demand for clean, healthy and nutritious food. Locally sourced food is the only option to fulfil this need as it takes less time for local food to travel and remains fresh. Canned foods, pre-marinated meats and packaged foods will also be in large numbers," he added.

"There will be many players who will venture into this business in 2023. The durability of these foods is more effective and costs less than local fresh produce. It’s a good option for a lot of people who want to eat healthily and quickly. The future of food in 2023 will be an exciting affair," he further added.

Agreeing with the same ethos, Chef Shyamal Raj, Prost Brewery, says that in 2023 we will see the rise of South Indian food not only in Hyderabad but in northern states too.

“Here people are opening up restaurants focusing on any South region and putting forward the best of dishes from the same. Like one restaurant for Tamil Nadu, one for Kerala and one for Telangana and AP specialised food. Earlier we only had normal South Indian restaurants where only the basic dishes were served, in 2023 more focused menus will be there. Not only the menu, even the ingredients used like in pulao will be authentic like chitti muthyalu rice. Indian fusion was gaining popularity this year and in 2023 too it will be popular,” says Chef Shyamal.

Speciality & fusion, the way forward

If one has to sum up the trends in the food industry, Gaurang Shah, founder, of Gaurang’s Kitchen, says,

“We will see food with music spa, curated cuisines that have innovative touch, authentic tastes and overall ambience that lets you nourish your dining experience.” People need to eat more home-cooked food. It is important to not be tempted by the presentation of junk foods and to eat healthy food, feels Chef Hashmina.

“We have been serving modern Indian cuisine since 2017 but as we know the food and the taste of the people are always evolving and we need to keep up with it. We have upgraded a few of the dishes in our menu according to the taste buds of our guests without losing the crux of the dish. Recently we revamped our food menu where we launched a few fusion indo-oriental, indo-italian and gastronomical dishes in which we have tried to give our guests a special and experiential dish without moving away from their base taste. The trend has evolved more towards new age cocktails and with more exposure people have started appreciating the clarified cocktails as well,” says Aman Chainani, Managing Director, Farzi Cafe, Hyderabad.

For Chef Nitin Bhardwaj, Culinary Head, TARO Modern Asian cuisine & Bar, will see increased no’s of authentic and high-end contemporary Asian eateries with some ultra fine dining Japanese restaurants, individual sushi bars and some regional Indian restaurants with their creative menu in Hyderabad.

“Sushi is going to be a big hit in many places. We will see a menu with the calorific & nutrient values for each dish. Will see a lot of new plant-based and gluten-free pasta in the coming months, small cafes will open up with their extraordinary dishes selection, Restaurants will come up with Asian healthy breakfast options which are not accessible right now apart from good hotels. Will see restaurants start selling their bottled signature sauces to diners to make dishes at home. Many chefs are resurrecting forgotten recipes and bringing back memories of childhood to diners. For the past couple of years, everybody has been trying to be sustainable to reduce their contribution to carbon footprint as much as possible so will continue with that in 2023,” says Chef Nitin. Executive Chef Shivneet Pohoja, ITC Kohenur, too is keeping ‘Responsible Luxury’ as the guiding premise.

“Our ‘local love’ offerings also feature an array of local favourites and healthy regional culinary options for guests, all while preserving the local heritage and culture,” says Shivneet.

Teja Chekuri, founder and Managing Director of Ironhill India a multi-chain f&b venture that dabbles in microbreweries, cafes, and restaurants, is now geared up towards launching three new brands - Purple Potato in Hyderabad and Bengaluru a modern Indian restaurant with the menu designed by none other than Michelin star chef Manjunath Mural, Pangeo in Bengaluru a rooftop lounge and Asie in Hyderabad, a Pan-Asian cuisine restaurant.

“I believe, umami flavours and nostalgic dishes will make a comeback in 2023, and hence I am foraying into the Pan-Asian as well as Modern Indian Cuisine segment with Asie & Purple Potato respectively. I also believe that indigenous elements will be at the forefront of the gastronomic revolution, and I intend to use these elements to bring innovative craft beers to the market with craft brewery chain — Ironhill,” explains Teja.

While trends will continue to evolve over the next few years, he believes that there is a strong market for Asian and Indian cuisine and that novel Indian ingredient will make an impact on the global stage.

There was a lot to think about this time around last year. The Covid-19 pandemic has made us wonder about life and now, as we fast forward to 2023, most of us are thinking about ways to recover and find joy through food. We will see the rise of South Indian restaurants, healthy food and Indian fusion dishes, predicts Hyderabad’s top chefs and experts from the food industry in 2023

