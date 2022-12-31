Woman goes ‘missing’ with three kids in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman along with three kids went missing from Narsapur ‘X’ Roads at Balanagar after she returned from Yadadri temple three days ago. The incident came to light after her husband lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the police, B Ramesh in his complaint said that his wife B Madhavi has gone missing along with their kids.

Investigating the case, the police found out that Ramesh, a resident of Jeedimetla, is an alcoholic and that he used to pick fights with his wife frequently. Fed up, Madhavi left for her mother’s place along with her three kids, Varshini (9), Akshay (5) and Mythri (3). When questioned, Ramesh was not willing to reveal the address of Madhavi’s mother.

