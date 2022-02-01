STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boosters at home for patients with comorbidities 

Published: 01st February 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will now provide the Covid-19 booster doses at the doorstep to beneficiaries with comorbidities and those aged 60 years or above, who usually find it difficult to visit vaccination centres.  

The authorities have set up a helpline at the GHMC head office for this purpose. The beneficiaries can call on 040-21111111 to book their slots for receiving the precautionary dose at home. Various mobile vaccination teams have been set-up to cover all the GHMC wards.

Following the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, Municipal and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao have urged the patients with comorbidities and elderly citizens to avail this facility to receive the booster dose as soon as possible.

