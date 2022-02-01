STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-army person, wife found dead on railway tracks near Hyderabad's Cavalry Barracks station

For around a week, they were very depressed due to financial issues and their daughter and son-in-law who observed them upset, has been counselling them.

Published: 01st February 2022 12:10 PM

Retired Army personnel Yadala Kondaiah (L) and his wife Kadala Bhoolaxmi

Retired Army personnel Yadala Kondaiah (L) and his wife Kadala Bhoolaxmi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple who went missing from their home in Kushaiguda of Rachakonda commissionerate, were found dead on the railway tracks near Cavalry Barracks Railway station. Police said the couple could have jumped in front of a moving train and died by suicide. 

They have been identified as Yadala Kondaiah (55), a retired Army personnel and his wife Kadala Bhoolaxmi (49), a home maker. Their daughter is a police constable in Rachakonda commissionerate. Financial issues are suspected to be the reason behind the suicide.

The couple along with their daughter's family are residing at Kapra under Kushaiguda police station. For around a week, they were very depressed due to financial issues and their daughter and son-in-law who observed them upset, has been counselling them. 

On Monday evening, they left home for some work. When they did not return home even by late night, their daughter called on their mobile phones. But the phones were at home. She immediately lodged a missing complaint at Kushaiguda police station. A missing case was registered and their pictures were immediately circulated to all police stations. 

Meanwhile, railway police who found two bodies on the tracks, identified them with the pictures circulated and alerted Kushaiguda police station. A case has also been registered at Railway police station, Secunderabad for further investigation.

