Fire at Sri Sri Holistic Hospital, all 25 patients unharmed

Though a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire, the details will emerge only after a detailed investigation.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:34 AM

A major fire broke out in the Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals at Nizampet late on Monday night. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in the Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals at Nizampet late on Monday night. Though there were no casualties, fire reportedly caused massive damage to the property and equipment at the facility.Four fire tenders from different parts of the city were rushed to douse the fire. 

According to sources, there were around 25 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital at the time of mishap. All of them have have been rescued and shifted to other nearby hospitals.Sources also said that the fire broke out around 11.05 pm on the ground floor of the multi-storeyed building and it soon spread to other floors.Videos shared on the social media showed locals also helping in the rescue operation. 

Though a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire, the details will emerge only after a detailed investigation.Meanwhile, Serlingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi rushed to the spot and talked to the hospital staff as well as the police and fire department officials.

