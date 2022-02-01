Pharma distributor among 3 held for illegal sale of anaesthetic drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested three people for illegally selling anaesthetic drugs and recovered a cache of contrabrands from their possession. According to police, Doma Vijayender Reddy, a techie-cum-pharma distributor, and two of his associates -- Thaduru Aruna Chary and Mohd. Jameel Dad Khan -- have been selling the drugs for over a year. The trio was nabbed based on a tip-off from Vanasthalipuram police station.

The recovered drugs are used as anaesthesia on patients who are to undergo surgeries. These drugs are only accessible to hospitals with valid permissions. However, Reddy and his associates have allegedly been selling the drugs illegally at higher prices. A case has been registered at Vanasthalipuram police station under sections 22(a) and 29 of NDPS Act, section 27 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and sections 336 and 109 of the IPC. Rachakonda police said they are investigating the case further.