STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pharma distributor among 3 held for illegal sale of anaesthetic drugs

Rachakonda police on Monday arrested three people for illegally selling anaesthetic drugs and recovered a cache of contrabrands from their possession. 

Published: 01st February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested three people for illegally selling anaesthetic drugs and recovered a cache of contrabrands from their possession. According to police, Doma Vijayender Reddy, a techie-cum-pharma distributor, and two of his associates -- Thaduru Aruna Chary and Mohd. Jameel Dad Khan -- have been selling the drugs for over a year. The trio was nabbed based on a tip-off from Vanasthalipuram police station. 

The recovered drugs are used as anaesthesia on patients who are to undergo surgeries. These drugs are only accessible to hospitals with valid permissions. However, Reddy and his associates  have allegedly been selling the drugs illegally at higher prices. A case has been registered at Vanasthalipuram police station under sections 22(a) and 29 of NDPS Act, section 27 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and sections 336 and 109 of the IPC. Rachakonda police said they are investigating the case further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pharma distributor Arrest Anaesthetic drug
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp