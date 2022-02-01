STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian drug peddler Tony ran sleeper cell-like network

Peddlers never met drug kingpin; DCP Joel Davis, Intelligence CP Chaitanya seen at the PS

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the third day of police custody, Nigerian drug peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony unveiled that it was ‘Star Boy’, another peddler from Nigeria, who had persuaded him to start the drug mafia, leaving his garments business aside. 

The 37-year-old Tony, who is fluent in English and Hindi, has been wanted by the Mumbai police for a long time but was finally nabbed by the Hyderabad police. Task Force DCP Radhakishan, West Zone DCP Joel Davis and Intelligence Wing CP Chaitanya Kumar turned up at the police station on Monday.

Summarising the progress on the third day of custody, DCP Joel Davis told TNIE about Tony’s payment methods while receiving the drug caskets. Tony received parcels from Nigeria sent by Star Boy and used a common Paytm channel for payments but never the same account. The Paytm account would change every single time he received a payment.”

When queried about Chaitanya Kumar’s presence at the questioning, the DCP said the Intelligence wing played a critical role in analysing technical details. It can be recollected that Chaitanya Kumar was previously Task Force ADCP in the city and solved the Nizam Museum heist in 2018.

Imran, Noor courier boys

“Imran and Noor would be ordered by Tony to deliver drugs to the said customers. The customers were in direct contact with Tony whereas the couriers would only deliver the order. They did not know who the customers were. They would only be briefed about the vehicle colour or shirt colour or the pillar number at the waiting area etc,” the DCP said.

The customers sometimes collected the drug caskets directly from Tony in Mumbai. In fact, the operations resembled the sleeper cell methods adopted by ultras where no one recognised the other. Even after Imran and Noor were captured, Noor could not identify Tony. In all his seven years of secret operations, Imran met Tony very few times. Police are yet to confirm if Noor was delivering the drugs directly to customers or has any other local connections or peddlers that delivered the parcels. 

Lab checking mobiles 

The mobile phones of Tony and NRI Venkat Chalasani are still being examined in a forensic lab in Mumbai. It is also learnt that another offender who was on the run, Gajendra Pharek, has reportedly been arrested by Mumbai police and the city police will be taking him into custody soon. 

