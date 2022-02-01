STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

What’s in your closet? It’s all in the basics! 

The content creator shares with Rachel Dammala about her style statement, what’s trending, her personal favourites and more!

Published: 01st February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Gone are the days when it was only film stars that created trends. It’s the influencers that set trends today! Hyderabad and YouTube’s most loved Telugu influencer Bhavya Natasha’s Instgram handle is a treasure trove of the latest big things in fashion. The content creator shares with Rachel Dammala about her style statement, what’s trending, her personal favourites and more!

Style comes from within
Natasha believes style is not something that is to be portray outside, but something that comes from within. She says, “It’s a sort of unbothered attitude to the things that you love doing; to be who we are”

Personal style
Natasha loves wearing form-fitting clothes, because it “makes me feel confident.” She usually goes for plain colours which she can match with her denims, skirts or shorts. “I absolutely love wearing sarees, they makes me feel I can do anything in them, gives me those #bossbabevibes”

Comfy attire 
“I can literally live in jeans all day and, of course, I pair them up with a cotton shirt. They are so comfortable and breezy to live in. Birkenstok sandles are something that I roam around in, whether it’s home or the supermarket”

Fashion inspiration
For Natasha, inspiration comes sometimes from a movie, sometimes it’s people around her or a celebrity. “I like to go on with my day and if I find something beautiful or aesthetically pleasing, I incorporate that idea into whatever I wear,” she says

Go-to brands
Essgee, Zara, H&M, AND, Levis and Westside are some of the brands Natasha swears by

Not without her watch
Natasha loves her watches, especially the one that she has in rose gold. “I can’t step out without it. Wearing it makes me feel like a go-getter,” she says

Favourite accessories
The influencer loves her bags to the T. “It’s important to pair the right bag with the right outfit. They can make or break your look,” she says

Finally, some fashion tips
Everyone should own a classic white shirt. Wrap style dresses are flattering, irrespective of your size. Dress to show off your favourite areas, accentuate them! You don’t really have to spends tonnes of money to look good, it’s all about how you style your basics and accentuate them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavya Natasha Fashion Trend Influencer
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp