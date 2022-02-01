What’s in your closet? It’s all in the basics! 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days when it was only film stars that created trends. It’s the influencers that set trends today! Hyderabad and YouTube’s most loved Telugu influencer Bhavya Natasha’s Instgram handle is a treasure trove of the latest big things in fashion. The content creator shares with Rachel Dammala about her style statement, what’s trending, her personal favourites and more!

Style comes from within

Natasha believes style is not something that is to be portray outside, but something that comes from within. She says, “It’s a sort of unbothered attitude to the things that you love doing; to be who we are”

Personal style

Natasha loves wearing form-fitting clothes, because it “makes me feel confident.” She usually goes for plain colours which she can match with her denims, skirts or shorts. “I absolutely love wearing sarees, they makes me feel I can do anything in them, gives me those #bossbabevibes”

Comfy attire

“I can literally live in jeans all day and, of course, I pair them up with a cotton shirt. They are so comfortable and breezy to live in. Birkenstok sandles are something that I roam around in, whether it’s home or the supermarket”

Fashion inspiration

For Natasha, inspiration comes sometimes from a movie, sometimes it’s people around her or a celebrity. “I like to go on with my day and if I find something beautiful or aesthetically pleasing, I incorporate that idea into whatever I wear,” she says

Go-to brands

Essgee, Zara, H&M, AND, Levis and Westside are some of the brands Natasha swears by

Not without her watch

Natasha loves her watches, especially the one that she has in rose gold. “I can’t step out without it. Wearing it makes me feel like a go-getter,” she says

Favourite accessories

The influencer loves her bags to the T. “It’s important to pair the right bag with the right outfit. They can make or break your look,” she says

Finally, some fashion tips

Everyone should own a classic white shirt. Wrap style dresses are flattering, irrespective of your size. Dress to show off your favourite areas, accentuate them! You don’t really have to spends tonnes of money to look good, it’s all about how you style your basics and accentuate them.