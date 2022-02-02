STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 men pose as likely tenants, steal gold chains

The duo snatched gold chains weighing six tolas and fled from the spot. According to police, the victim, A Rajyalakshmi was alone at home in Hastinapuram.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chain Snatching

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons approached an elderly woman under the pretext of looking for a house on rent, snatched her gold chains at LB Nagar on Tuesday. The duo snatched gold chains weighing six tolas and fled from the spot.

According to police, the victim, A Rajyalakshmi was alone at home in Hastinapuram. As they had a portion vacant in their house, they had put up a To Let board on the gate. Around 3 pm, two persons came to their house and asked about the portion which is vacant. Then, they asked for water. When she went in to get water, they followed her and snatched her two gold chains. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theft Chain snatching Robbery
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp