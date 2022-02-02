2 men pose as likely tenants, steal gold chains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons approached an elderly woman under the pretext of looking for a house on rent, snatched her gold chains at LB Nagar on Tuesday. The duo snatched gold chains weighing six tolas and fled from the spot.

According to police, the victim, A Rajyalakshmi was alone at home in Hastinapuram. As they had a portion vacant in their house, they had put up a To Let board on the gate. Around 3 pm, two persons came to their house and asked about the portion which is vacant. Then, they asked for water. When she went in to get water, they followed her and snatched her two gold chains.