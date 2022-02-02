CBI lodges case against top officials of Hyderabad firm for causing Rs 218 crore loss to SBI

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case of financial fraud was registered by the CBI against the managing director, director and others of a Hyderabad-based private company on the complaint of the Secunderabad-based main branch of the State Bank of India on Wednesday.



Managing director Haridas Ramesh, Director of M/S Nandani Industries India Pvt Ltd (NIIPL) at Ameerpet in Hyderabad Urvashi Ramesh and other private and public servants are the accused in the case registered by the CBI.

RC Joshi, spokesperson of CBI(HQ) in New Delhi, quoting details from the complaint filed by the Secunderabad-based main branch of SBI, said that the bank had initially sanctioned Rs 9.5 crore to the private company named as Nandani Industries Indian Pvt Limited at Ameerpet in Hyderabad.



Later, the fund-based limit was increased on September 14, 2014 based on the working capital requirements of the borrower private company.



The total fund-based and non-fund based limits sanctioned to the NIIPL was Rs 89.80 crore. “The loan account of the said private company was declared NPA in 2014 due to non-payment of dues to the said main branch of State Bank of India. And out of the total limits, an amount of Rs 52.21 crore was outstanding as NPA on March 30, 2014,” the CBI spokesperson said through a statement issued on Wednesday.



Later, the outstanding amount increased from Rs 54.21 crore to Rs 172.71 crore as on November 30, 2019 that also increased to Rs 218.21 crore including the interest of outdistancing dues as on March 31, 2019.

Joshi further added that the SBI main branch of Secunderabad alleged that the accused in collusion with their subsidiary companies and others indulged in diversion of loan proceeds and excess drawings of loan proceeds by submitting inflated invoices to the bank.

“Through such alleged fraudulent methods, the accused caused an alleged loss of Rs 218.21 crore to the Secunderabad-based main branch of SBI,” Joshi said. He said the CBI conducted searches at three places in Hyderabad, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.