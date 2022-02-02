Couple who went missing, found dead on railway tracks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple, who went missing from their home in Kushaiguda of Rachakonda Commissionerate, were found dead on the railway tracks near Cavalry Barracks Railway Station. Police said the couple could have jumped in front of the moving train and died by suicide.

They have been identified as Yadala Kondaiah, 55, a retired Army personnel and his wife Yadala Bhoolaxmi, 49, a homemaker. Their daughter is a police constable in Rachakonda Commissionerate. Financial issues are suspected to be the reason behind the suicide, said Srinivas, Inspector, Railway police station, Secunderabad.

The couple, along with their daughter’s family, ere residing at Kapra under Kushaiguda police station. From last one week, they were very depressed over some financial issues. A week ago, the couple had hinted about ending their lives as they were under financial pressure, police said.