STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Early detection of cancer, the goal of screening

Despite significant advances in screening and therapeutics of cancer, the global instability caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the proceedings hard.

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The goal of screening and early detection is to cure cancer by catching the malignancy or its precursor lesion at an early stage prior to the onset of symptoms, as at this stage, the treatment is most effective. 
Screening – particularly in prostate, breast, cervical, and to a certain extent, head, neck and colon cancers may help detect cancer at an early stage. Initial studies did show significant impact in terms of reducing mortality, especially in breast and cervical cancers.

 Robust screening programmes

  • Despite significant advances in screening and therapeutics of cancer, the global instability caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the proceedings hard. This may have a long lasting impact on cancer outcomes
  • Lockdowns and the fear of contracting the virus have disrupted screening programmes worldwide and India is no exception
  • Advanced stage cancers are typically treated with palliative chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy  
  • These can financially burden individuals, families and the healthcare system, especially where health insurance penetration is low
  • Robust screening programmes are the way forward to early diagnosis and better cure rates 
     

Downside of aggressive screening 

  • Over-diagnosis (false positives and over-investigation) leads to over-treatment of low-risk cancers, which would otherwise not have developed into a serious health problem 
  • Over-treatment not only represents an inefficient use of health resources, but may also produce long-term physical and psychological side effects in patients

Pertinent questions to be asked 

  • Are we decreasing the number of cancers diagnosed at a late stage?
  • Are we reaching high-risk populations?
  • Are we avoiding over-diagnosis?

Benefits of early screening

Patients have more treatment options with a less complex and complicated approach. This not only allows for affordable healthcare, but also saves money and resources of the healthcare system

For example, lung cancer claims 1.8 million lives every year worldwide. Yet, very few cases are diagnosed in early and curable stage

Early detection by cancer screening is an economic as well as a humanitarian investment

It offers a very good chance of cure and long-term survival

Patients can have a more fulfilling life, in terms of their work, earnings and spending quality time with their family in a healthy way

It will eliminate healthcare costs significantly, which otherwise would have to be borne by the healthcare system down the road

(Dr Nikhil S Ghadyalpatil, senior consultant medical oncologist & hemato-oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer Screening Detection Cure
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp