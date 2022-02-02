STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk woman kills child at Hyderabad's Mangalhat

During the night, under the effect of alcohol, she beat her child with her hands and throttled her neck, killing her on the spot.

Published: 02nd February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman in a heavily drunken condition had killed her one year old girl child at Mangalhat in the city. Police said the woman identified as Laxmi beat her child and throttled her neck.

Laxmi was residing in the huts near Dattatreya Kaman, behind Seetharambagh temple in Mangalhat, with her child. She made her living by picking rags and was addicted to alcohol. On Tuesday after completing her day's work, she consumed alcohol. Later during the night, under the effect of alcohol, she beat her child with her hands and throttled her neck, killing her on the spot.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and recovered the child's body and shifted for postmortem examination. A murder case been registered against Laxmi.

