Mahesh Bank heist: Three in police net

According to the police, the  fraudsters transferred the amount to three main accounts and subsequently to 127 more accounts spread across the country. 

Published: 02nd February 2022

Last year, scamsters manipulated credit/debit card information and internet banking details to defraud people to the tune of Rs 178 crore across the country, highest in banking system till date.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of the cybercrime division in Hyderabad commissionerate, probing the Mahesh Bank cyber heist case,  have reportedly taken into custody three persons, including two Nigerian nationals and a woman, from Pune on Tuesday. 

The scamsters reportedly siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore from Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank on January 25 after cracking the bank servers. The incident came to light when the bank officials noticed mismatches in the chest bank accounts. 

