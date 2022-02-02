Mahesh Bank heist: Three in police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of the cybercrime division in Hyderabad commissionerate, probing the Mahesh Bank cyber heist case, have reportedly taken into custody three persons, including two Nigerian nationals and a woman, from Pune on Tuesday.

The scamsters reportedly siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore from Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank on January 25 after cracking the bank servers. The incident came to light when the bank officials noticed mismatches in the chest bank accounts.

According to the police, the fraudsters transferred the amount to three main accounts and subsequently to 127 more accounts spread across the country.