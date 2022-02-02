STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NMDC sets record in production

The sales achieved during January 2022 is the highest ever in any month since inception of mines, an official press release said on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd February 2022

State-owned miner NMDC (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The largest iron ore mining major, NMDC has produced 4.56 MT and sold 4.24 MT of iron ore in January this year. The NMDC has registered a growth of 18.14% in production and 13.4% in sales over CPLY and delivered the highest ever iron ore production and sales in any January month since inception. 

The sales achieved during January 2022 is the highest ever in any month since inception of mines, an official press release said on Tuesday.Cumulative production and sales figures for the first 10 months of FY-22, up to January 2022, stood at 32.88 MT and 32.60 MT respectively. These figures registered the best ever 10 months physical performance of NMDC. 

