Pilot falls prey to KYC fraud, loses Rs 1 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pilot, working for a commercial airline, fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 99,999 in the process. The police said the victim, a resident of Kokapet under Cyberabad commissionerate, fell prey to KYC fraud.

On Monday afternoon, the 40-year-old pilot received an SMS saying, “Dear HDFC user, Your HDFC Net Banking Account will be blocked today. Please click on the link and update your PAN CARD Number immediately https://cutt.ly/AOkobb3.”

Alarmed by the SMS, he clicked on the link and entered his internet banking credentials. He received many OTP requests, and entered the code on the website. When he realised that Rs 99,999 was missing from the account, he understood that he was duped.

The victim, then, contacted the bank and blocked his net-banking account.