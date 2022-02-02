Police denied custody of 9 businessmen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Laxman of Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the criminal petition filed by Punjagutta police seeking police custody of nine businessmen who are the customers of drug peddler Tony. Police officials initially filed a custody petition before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFMC) and sought custody of Tony and his customers — Niranjan Kumar Jain, Saswath Jain, Yagnanad Agarwal, Bandi Bhargav, Venkat Chalasani, Tammineedi Sagar, Algani Srikanth and Godi Subba Rao who were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The JFMC had granted police custody of Tony and refused the custody of nine businessmen. Police authorities challenged the lower court order by filing a criminal petition in High Court. During the arguments, Public Prosecutor C Pratap Reddy urged the court that the police wanted the custody of the accused because they had to ascertain whether they are users of the banned drugs or whether they are supplying drugs to others.

Senior counsels D Srinivas, Gopala Krishna Gokale and three others opposed the police custody plea and said that, as per the remand report, the accused could be convicted up to six months only. Hence, their police custody is not necessary, they said. After hearing both sides, Justice Laxman had reserved orders and dismissed the criminal petition filed by the police on Tuesday.

Tony likely to be sent back to Central Jail tomorrow

Nigerian drug peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony, who was arrested by Telangana police from Mumbai, will be sent back to Central Jail on Thursday as his five-day judicial remand will be coming to an end. So far, the 37-year-old kingpin of an international drugs racket, Tony has revealed his modus operandi for supplying drugs to his affluent customers at various locations. He has also disclosed his network of couriers through which he transported at least 30 drug consignments to the city. No further revelations were made by the police on the fourth day of his custody. The High Court has refused to send nine other accused to police custody. Tony, however, has not sought bail from the court yet.

Nigerian national among 4 held in drug haul cocaine worth `9L seized

In yet another drug bust, police on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national along with three others and recovered 38 grams of cocaine worth `9 lakh. Police said, the main accused Mark Owolabi alias Jiggi, 41, was apprehended thrice earlier for overstaying his visa and drugs-related cases. Three other youths -- T Harshavardhan, D Pavan Kumar and G Swami Prasad, all residents of Neredmet -- have been held for aiding Jiggi. Another accused, Abhishek Singh is absconding. Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said, “Jiggi was first arrested by Narsingi police in 2018 for illegal stay in India after his visa had expired. He was again arrested in 2019 and 2021 for supplying drugs. He was released on bail each time.”