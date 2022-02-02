STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police launch probe into hospital fire

The police said primary investigations revealed that a short circuit in cellar 1 caused the fire.  

A major fire broke out in the Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals at Nizampet late on Monday night. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have launched a detailed probe into the fire accident at Sri Sri Holistic hospital in Nizampet on Monday night.The fire which broke out around 11 pm engulfed the operation theatre damaging MRI, CT- Scan and X-ray equipment.

The police said primary investigations revealed that a short circuit in cellar 1 caused the fire.B Kishan Kumar, Inspector, KPHB saidthey have asked the hospital management to submit documents relating to building permit, NOC from fire department and the fire safety measures in place in the hospital.

